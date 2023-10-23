Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49

    Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai today died at 49, the company announced on social media. He suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on Sunday.

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49 after attack by street dogs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Parag Desai, the Executive Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, which owns the Wagh Bakri tea brand, has passed away aged 49. He is survived by wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha. 

    He suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on Sunday. "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in an Instagram post.

    On October 15, while attempting to flee from street dogs that had attacked him, Desai stumbled outside his home and had a brain haemorrhage, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror. Desai was taken to the neighbouring Shelby Hospital for medical attention after a security officer informed the family about the event.

    Desai passed away at the private hospital in Ahmedabad on October 22 after being on a ventilator for seven days. 

    He was one of the two executive directors of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, leading the company's transition to e-commerce and tea lounges. He oversaw the group's export, marketing, and sales divisions. He was also a skilled appraiser and tester of tea.

    Wagh Bakri Tea Group was founded in 1892 by Narandas Desai. Today, it has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

    As of late, the organisation has expanded into Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. It is currently present in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
     

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals AJR

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to observe Dussehra festivities with soldiers along China border in Tawang AJR

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to observe Dussehra festivities with soldiers along China border in Tawang

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing anr

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing

    Recent Stories

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif exudes hotness in outfits from 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'; looks go viral - See photos SHG

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif exudes hotness in outfits from 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'; looks go viral - See photos

    Spooky US restaurant claims ghost triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video WATCH snt

    Spooky! US restaurant claims 'ghost' triggered its motion detector alarms; shares video (WATCH)

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals AJR

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH) snt

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)

    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' RKK

    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon