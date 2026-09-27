Kerala CM VD Satheesan pitched for greater social media accountability at an event in Thrissur. He said anyone can be a victim of a smear campaign and urged mainstream media to not stoop to the level of social media and practice responsible journalism.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has pitched for greater accountability of social media, saying that “even a good person can be subjected to a smear campaign” and that the “mainstream media should not stoop to the level of social media”. The Chief Minister was speaking at an event in Thrissur, said sometimes a wrong news is continued even after realistation of mistake.

'Mainstream media should not stoop to the level of social media'

"Earlier, when we started reading newspapers, and a mistake was published, the next day there would be a correction from the editor. Today, even if incorrect news is broadcast continuously for 24 hours and the mistake is realised, the same narrative continues the next day. There is no expression of regret,” he said.

“On social media, anyone can write anything. There is even a Supreme Court judgment that should be examined through a review petition, and I am someone who has said that it should be challenged and examined through the proper legal process. Anyone can be whitewashed, and anyone even a good person can be subjected to a smear campaign,” he added.

The Chief Minister said women are among those who face the most attacks on social media. “Mainstream media should not stoop to the level of social media. Some people are practising journalism as though they can say anything without professional standards, dignity, or accountability. The problem is not criticism. The problem is ugly and irresponsible journalism," he said.

(ANI)