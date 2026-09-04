Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, which placed India's first imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit, as a proud moment for the nation.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday congratulated the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from Sriharikota, describing it as a significant milestone in India's space journey.

Leaders Laud ISRO's Achievement

The Vice President said the successful injection of EOS-05, India's first-ever imaging satellite intended for placement in geosynchronous orbit, marked a major achievement for the country's space programme. He described the achievement as a "proud moment for Bharat" and another remarkable milestone for India's space programme. In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to the scientists and engineers of ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from Sriharikota today. The successful injection of EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, marks a significant milestone in India’s space journey.A proud moment for Bharat and another remarkable achievement for India’s space programme!” Congratulations to the scientists and engineers of ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from Sriharikota today. The successful injection of EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, marks a significant milestone in India’s… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 4, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation. In a post on X, he said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector. Modi also highlighted the growing collaboration between ISRO and Indian industry, saying the partnership was strengthening and scaling up the country's space programme and expanding capabilities across the wider space ecosystem.

Mission Details and Public Interest

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite in the geosynchronous orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India's space programme. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). The mission attracted considerable public interest, with students, teachers and space enthusiasts gathering at Sriharikota to witness the launch. Despite rain, people remained at the launch-viewing area, eager to watch the rocket lift off.

Significance of EOS-05 and GSLV Programme

EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft and is significant for being India's first imaging satellite intended for placement in a geosynchronous orbit. From such an orbit, the satellite is designed to provide repeated observations of large areas of the Earth and provide information related to weather, agricultural updates, among others.

The mission is also an important flight for the GSLV programme, which is designed to launch heavier spacecraft towards geosynchronous orbits. The previous GSLV mission, GSLV-F16, successfully launched the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite in July 2025. (ANI)