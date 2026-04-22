VP C P Radhakrishnan attended IIMT University's 3rd Convocation in Meerut, praising its NAAC A grade. He urged students to contribute to nation-building and become job creators, highlighting India's growth and infrastructure projects.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan attended the 3rd Convocation of IIMT University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he hailed the institution's rapid academic progress and its achievement of an NAAC A grade.

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Addressing graduating students, the Vice President highlighted the university's growing contribution to higher education and its role in preparing future professionals in a rapidly transforming India. "I am pleased to know that the IIMT University, Meerut has fast emerged as a centre of academic excellence with an NAAC A grade... We are at a defining moment in India's history. Our country is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world... The Namo Bharat train and the Meerut metro, flagged off by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in February this year, stand as shining examples of modern, efficient and sustainable connectivity, bringing cities closer and opening new avenues of growth and opportunity for the students and the professionals alike," he said.

'A defining moment in India's history'

The Vice President said the convocation marks not just the culmination of an academic journey but the beginning of a lifelong commitment towards contributing to nation-building. He urged students to align their aspirations with the country's developmental goals and actively participate in shaping India's future.

He noted that India is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by infrastructure growth, technological advancement and expanding opportunities for the youth. Describing the present phase as a defining moment in the nation's history, he said young graduates must take advantage of the evolving ecosystem.

Highlighting flagship infrastructure initiatives, VP Radhakrishnan referred to the Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro, both of which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. He said such projects represent modern, efficient and sustainable connectivity that will create new avenues of economic growth, employment and innovation.

Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Reiterating the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Vice President said it is a national mission that requires the energy, creativity and commitment of young people across the country.

He emphasised that the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' lies at the core of India's developmental journey.

Urging students to look beyond individual success, he called on them to become job creators rather than job seekers, and to contribute actively to innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusive development.

The Vice President also encouraged them to support local industries and promote indigenous solutions aligned with national priorities.

Encouraging students to think beyond personal success, he advised them to align their ambitions with national priorities. He called upon them to become job creators rather than job seekers and urged them to embrace innovation, support local industries, and promote home-grown solutions.

"The vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 goes beyond economic growth and encompasses inclusive development that reaches the last village and the last person," he said.

'A positive societal transformation'

The Vice President observed that women are increasingly securing a significant share of academic honours and medals at convocations. He described this as a 'reflection of a positive societal transformation driven by determination, discipline, and supportive ecosystems.'

VP Radhakrishnan further noted that such achievements are setting new benchmarks and inspiring future generations towards building a more inclusive and progressive India.

(ANI)