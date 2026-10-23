Voting for key Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh concluded peacefully. Sealed ballot boxes have been moved to strong rooms, with the final vote tally scheduled for October 27. No untoward incidents were reported during the polling.

Legislative Council Polling Concludes in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Voting for key Legislative Council (MLC) constituencies—including the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers' seats—concluded peacefully on Friday under multi-tier security arrangements, ahead of vote counting on October 27.

In Prayagraj, polling for the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' constituency commenced at 8:00 AM and concluded at 4:00 PM across 152 booths located at 54 polling centres. According to the district administration, after polling wrapped up, sealed ballot boxes from all 152 booths were brought to the Mary Lucas School and College premises for verification and procedural handover by polling parties. Following the completion of formalities, the ballot boxes are being dispatched under heavy paramilitary and police escort to the designated central counting centre in Jhansi, where votes will be tallied on October 27.

Security and Voter Turnout Details

While voting remained sluggish in the morning hours, voter turnout gathered steady momentum in the afternoon. Prayagraj district alone accounts for 1,15,019 voters (79,823 men and 35,196 women) out of the constituency's total electorate of 2,64,233. To ensure fair and peaceful polling, the administration deployed 1,709 police personnel across the district, including 12 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 40 Inspectors, over 100 Sub-Inspectors, and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, supervised by 12 Zonal Magistrates, 50 Sector Magistrates, and micro-observers at every booth. No untoward incident was reported during the voting process.

Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' Constituency Results

Simultaneously, voting for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers' Constituency concluded across 200 polling stations spread over 17 districts. The electoral fate of 16 candidates in the fray has been sealed in the ballot boxes. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' seat witnessed brisk polling, recording an overall turnout of 78.37 per cent by 4:00 PM, with Gorakhpur district alone registering an impressive 79.01 per cent. At Polling Station No. 51 in Tulsidas Inter College, Rayganj (Gorakhpur), ballot boxes were sealed in the presence of political representatives and election agents before being shifted to the district strong room. The booth recorded roughly 380 votes (228 males and 152 females) out of 496 registered voters.

Official Briefing on Statewide Participation

Briefing media on the overall poll progress, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Madhav Kumar Singh said that all electors who entered the polling queues and received slips by the 4:00 PM deadline were allowed to cast their votes. Sharing the tentative turnout recorded until 4:00 PM, Singh stated that Teachers' constituencies witnessed robust participation. Saran Teachers' Constituency recorded the highest turnout at 87.16 per cent, followed by Darbhanga at 79 per cent, Gorakhpur-Faizabad at 78.37 per cent, Tirhut at 78.10 per cent, and Patna Teachers' Constituency at 56.89 per cent.

Among the Graduates' constituencies, Kosi recorded the highest turnout with 52.51 per cent electors casting their ballots by 4:00 PM, while Tirhut registered 42.15 per cent and Darbhanga logged 42 per cent. Patna Graduates' Constituency saw a turnout of 36.19 per cent. Election officials reiterated that the overall numbers will be revised as counting parties complete formalities, with all eyes now set on the counting day scheduled for October 27. (ANI)

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