In a significant step toward strengthening integrative healthcare for women, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush. The collaboration aims to advance scientific, evidence-based Ayurveda research focused on improving menopause care.

Advancing Holistic Solutions for Menopause

Women going through menopause commonly experience symptoms such as hot flushes, insomnia, fatigue, vaginal dryness, mood fluctuations, anxiety, and memory concerns. Growing interest in safe and supportive treatment options has led many to seek holistic approaches, including Ayurveda. The MoU marks a major step toward developing validated integrative protocols that blend traditional wisdom with modern medical practice.

Leadership Insights on the Collaboration

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, said that Ayurveda-based therapies, when used judiciously alongside allopathic treatment, can offer transformative benefits to menopausal women. He noted that certain Ayurvedic medicines containing metals must be taken strictly under expert supervision to ensure safety and efficacy.

Dr. Hemanta Panigrahi, Institute Incharge, CARI, highlighted that CCRAS, as the apex research body of the Ministry of Ayush, has been committed to promoting scientific research in Ayurveda for decades. He noted that the Ayurveda Unit at Safdarjung Hospital has been functional since 1996, contributing significantly to patient care and collaborative research. "Evidence-based Ayurveda is gaining global acceptance, and this partnership will further strengthen integrative research methods and enhance public care," he added.

Project Goals and Future Impact

The collaboration aims to design scientifically validated, safe, and effective Ayurvedic interventions that complement modern menopausal care. The initiative is expected to improve patient outcomes, expand research capacity, and support wider access to holistic health solutions. During the event, Principal Investigator Dr. Shivshankar Rajput and Prof. Upma Saxena presented the project details in the presence of Dr. Charu Bamba (Medical Superintendent), Dr. Shweta Mata, and Dr. Ashima Jain. (ANI)