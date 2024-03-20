Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invite PM Modi to Russia and Ukraine after Lok Sabha polls

    Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha elections are over, reports added. India has maintained a strategic neutrality over the war despite the global outcry over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, reiterating India's commitment to peace amid the ongoing war between the two countries. According to reports, both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have invited Prime Minister Modi to their respective nations following the Lok Sabha elections.

    In a post on X, PM Modi claimed he spoke with Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as Russia's President. "We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," Modi stated.

    PM Modi stated in a different post that he discussed bolstering the India-Ukraine alliance with Zelenskyy.

    "Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," PM Modi said.

    Zelenskyy responded, saying, "I talked with Prime Minister @NarendraModi to thank India for its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian help, and active participation in Peace Formula talks. It is critical for us that India join the inaugural Peace Summit, which is now being planned in Switzerland."
     

    "We discussed the development of our bilateral relations, which should include a meeting of our teams and a session of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in New Delhi in the nearest future," he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seven-phase elections will take place from April 19 to June 1. Results will be declared on June 4. Despite widespread condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India has maintained a strategic neutrality in the conflict.

     

