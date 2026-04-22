A female Black Panther has returned to Visakhapatnam's IGZP after 40 years. Named Reshma, the four-year-old feline was adopted by 21-month-old Nihira Malineni, the zoo's youngest-ever adopter, for Rs 1.25 lakh for one year's care.

In a historic moment for wildlife enthusiasts in Andhra Pradesh, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) officially released a female Black Panther into its public enclosure on Tuesday, marking the first time in 40 years that the rare melanistic leopard has been on display at the Vizag Zoo.

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The rare feline's arrival has sparked significant interest among wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike. She was unveiled and released into her enclosure on Tuesday by Dr PV Chalapathi Rao, the State Forest Department's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF). The release ceremony was highlighted by a unique act of philanthropy. The Black Panther has been officially adopted by Nihira Malineni, who, at just 21 months old, has become the zoo's youngest-ever animal adopter. A cheque of ₹1.25 lakh was donated by her family to cover the panther's care and maintenance from April 21, 2026, to April 20, 2027, under the IGZP Animal Adoption Scheme.

Panther's Journey to Vizag Zoo

Visakhapatnam Zoo Park Curator Mangamma stated that the four-year-old Black Panther named Reshma was brought from Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden under the animal exchange program. The feline was moved to the viewing enclosure following the successful completion of its mandatory quarantine period. The Black Panther's return was made possible through a strategic Animal Exchange Programme with the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

"We brought Black Panther from Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden under the animal exchange program... Yesterday, the animal was released into its enclosure. The name of the Black Panther is Reshma, and she is around four years old... A 21-month-old Nihira has adopted the Black Panther for one year. From yesterday onwards, for one year, they'll pay for its well-being for food and medication."

"After the completion of the quarantine period, it was kept for public display. Yesterday, our Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Vishnu Mangalagiri PV Chalapathi Rao sir, released the animal into its enclosure," added Mangamma.

With the "shadow of the forest" now officially out of quarantine, visitors to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park can once again witness the powerful presence of the Black Panther. (ANI)