The Indian Navy will host the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, MILAN 2026, and the IONS Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam from Feb 15-25, 2026. This mega-convergence aims to operationalise PM Modi's MAHASAGAR vision.

The Indian Navy is finalising preparations to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 in Visakhapatnam, the "City of Destiny," on February 18. With just 15 days remaining, the prestigious event is set to bring together naval forces to showcase maritime strength and foster international cooperation, marking a significant milestone in India's naval commitments.

A Trifecta of Major Maritime Events

The mega event will mark a key step in operationalising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR, while highlighting India's indigenous naval capabilities and its commitment to being a Preferred Security Partner across regions. India will host three major international maritime events in Feb 2026 at Visakhapatnam, namely, the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 25 Feb 2026. This marks India's first simultaneous hosting of these major maritime events.

Operationalising the MAHASAGAR Vision

The event realises the Prime Minister's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), announced in 2025. MAHASAGAR extends India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) philosophy from the Indian Ocean to across regions, emphasising sustainability, resilience, and collective responsibility of the maritime commons. The Feb 2026 convergence is a major operational manifestation of this vision, demonstrating India's commitment to being a 'Preferred Security Partner' for all friends and partners.

Invitations have been extended to navies worldwide to participate in this historic gathering in Visakhapatnam, India's eastern maritime gateway and home to the Eastern Naval Command. The event will reflect India's commitment to free, open, and inclusive seas, anchored in strategic frameworks such as MAHASAGAR, the Act East Policy, IONS, and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Event Highlights

Presidential Fleet Review and Indigenous Showcase

The event will feature a Presidential Fleet Review at Sea by the President of India, showcasing indigenous platforms, including INS Vikrant (India's first domestically built aircraft carrier), Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes, reflecting India's transformation into a 'Builder's Navy'. The Indian Navy ships would be joined by a diverse congregation of ships from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines.

Exercise MILAN 2026

Exercise MILAN's Sea and Harbour Phases will focus on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search-and-rescue operations.

International City Parade

The International City Parade will feature contingents from participating navies, the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force marching along Visakhapatnam's iconic beachfront, RK Beach, to showcase maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.

Strategic Deliberations

An International Maritime Seminar will gather maritime strategists, defence officials, academics, and industry leaders to discuss contemporary issues, including maritime collaboration, technology and humanitarian support.

The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy will assume Chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027), will bring together Naval Chiefs from 25 member nations, 9 observers, and specially invited nations to deliberate on maritime security, HADR, and information sharing.

Legacy and Regional Leadership

India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition, which hosted 20 foreign navies, and reached new heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR, which welcomed navies from around the world. Exercise MILAN, launched in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair, has evolved into a premier Multilateral Exercise with partner navies across the globe participating in 2024. India's forthcoming IONS Chairmanship and the MAHASAGAR vision reinforce its role as a convenor of regional maritime security cooperation.

Coordination and Economic Impact

Visakhapatnam's proven infrastructure, strategic location, and maritime museums make it an ideal host. Coordinated preparations by the Indian Navy along with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture at the national level, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, local administration at the state level, would ensure seamless execution of this landmark convergence.

Significant economic benefits for the region are anticipated from hospitality, tourism, and service-sector activities during the event.

This convergence transforms naval tradition into strategic cooperation, turning this grand spectacle into meaningful diplomacy and operational synergy. It would strengthen India's position as a responsible maritime power committed to mutual advancement, holistic security, and regional growth. (ANI)