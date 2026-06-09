Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion that killed eight. He visited the injured, announced a comprehensive compensation package, and noted the 'ladle blast' was an unprecedented tragedy.

Dy CM Visits Injured, Assures Support

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the tragic explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which claimed eight lives, and announced a comprehensive compensation package for the families of the deceaDy CM announces ex-gratia; says such an accident 'never occurred'sed.

On Tuesday, PawanKalyan visited the injured victims who were seriously hurt in the steel plant accident at Visakhapatnam KIMS Hospital, along with their family members. He inquired about the manner in which the accident occurred. He questioned the doctors regarding the health condition of the injured.

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He assured the victims that the entire cost of the medical treatment would be borne by the government and that support would be extended in every possible way.

Details of the 'Unprecedented' Blast

Providing details of the incident, the Andhra Deputy CM stated that the explosion occurred at approximately 4:15 PM during a routine operational process. "A severe explosion happened during the continuous casting process at the steel melting shop. A sudden explosion took place before opening the slider of the slide gate. The force of the blast ignited a fire that spread to the ceiling and also set an overhead crane on fire," Kalyan told reporters.

Confirming the casualties, he said, "Due to that incident, around eight valuable lives have been lost. Around six people are severely injured, with two of them sustaining first and second-degree burns. We are hoping and giving our best for their survival. The entire machinery is working to keep them alive."

Comprehensive Compensation Announced

The Deputy CM further detailed the financial assistance being provided to the victims' families, including support from both the state and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "For regular employees, there will be ₹1.72 crores and a monthly pension benefit. For contractor workers, ₹45.7 lakhs and a monthly PF pension will be provided. Additionally, an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakhs will be given for each deceased employee. Apart from this, the Prime Minister has also announced ₹2 lakhs from the PM Relief Fund," he said.

'A blast of this level has never occurred before'

Highlighting the unprecedented nature of the tragedy, Pawan Kalyan stated that such a specific type of accident has not been recorded in the plant's history or even globally in similar operations. "These accidents keep happening in the industrial belt every six to eight months, but a blast of this level has never occurred before. In all these 30-plus years, such an incident never took place. I discussed this with my colleagues to understand if this had happened in any other steel plant across the world; they said this particular 'ladle blast' has never happened till today. Even there were other kinds of blast... I mean, accidents occurred, even in China and France, but never a ladle blast. There is usually no such chance for a blast to take place in that particular operation," the Deputy CM added.

On Monday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the injured employees in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant tradegy.

At least eight workers were killed and several others injured after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday. (ANI)