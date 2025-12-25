Vision IAS has been fined Rs 11 lakh by the CCPA for misleading ads about its UPSC CSE 2022 & 2023 results. The coaching institute falsely suggested top rankers were full-time students, while most only took test series or mock interviews.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 11 lakh on Vision IAS (AjayVision Education Private Limited) for publishing misleading advertisements on its official website concerning the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 and 2023, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Misleading Claims and Concealment

According to the official statement, the institute had advertised claims such as "7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023" and "39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022", prominently featuring the names, photographs, and ranks of successful candidates. Upon examination, the CCPA found that while the institute disclosed the specific course opted for by Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020), namely, GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed information regarding the courses chosen by other successful candidates whose names and photographs were displayed alongside him on the same webpage. This concealment created the misleading impression that all remaining candidates were enrolled in the GS Foundation Batch Classroom Course, which was not the case. Additionally, in the same advertisement, the institute prominently promoted its "Foundation Course", which carries fees in the lakhs. Such conduct induced students to enrol in the institute's programmes based on false, inflated, and unverified claims.

After a detailed investigation, the CCPA found that the institute claimed to have 119+ successful candidates in the UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023. However, only three candidates enrolled in foundation courses, while the remaining 116 opted for services such as Test Series for the Preliminary and Mains examinations, Abhyaas tests (one-time tests), and mock interview programmes. This deliberate concealment of material information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Vision IAS was responsible for the candidates' success across all stages of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, thereby constituting a misleading advertisement under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Impact of Digital Misinformation

The Authority further observed that the institute's advertisements on its official website, which featured the names and photographs of successful candidates alongside exaggerated claims, were misleading. By projecting such claims without proper authorisation or consent from the students, the institute misled prospective aspirants. Unlike print media, a website is accessible globally and remains available for an extended period. It is also the primary platform through which aspirants, particularly in the digital era, research coaching institutes, evaluate their claims, and make informed choices.

Recurring Violation Leads to Higher Penalty

CCPA also noted that Vision IAS had earlier been proceeded against for publishing misleading advertisements. Despite regulatory intervention and caution, the institute continued to make similar claims in its subsequent advertisements, demonstrating a lack of due diligence and regulatory compliance. In view of the recurring nature of the violation, the present instance was treated as a subsequent contravention, warranting the imposition of a higher penalty in the interest of protecting consumers.

Broader Impact on UPSC Aspirants

The Authority further noted that in highly competitive examinations such as the UPSC Civil Services Examination, where lakhs of aspirants invest substantial time, effort, and financial resources, such incomplete and selective disclosures mislead students and parents by creating false expectations regarding outcomes and the effectiveness of coaching services.

CCPA's Crackdown on Coaching Institutes

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Penalties amounting to Rs 1,09,60,000 have been imposed on 28 coaching institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims. The Authority has emphasised that all coaching institutes must strictly ensure truthful and transparent disclosure of information in their advertisements, enabling students to make fair and informed academic decisions. (ANI)