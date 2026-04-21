Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised PM Modi's women-centric schemes and accused the opposition of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill. PM Modi also slammed the TMC in West Bengal, calling the bill's failure a 'conspiracy'.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to empower women and citizens across India. Speaking to the press, he said, "Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has consistently promoted respect for women."

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Highlighting the government's initiatives, Sai said, "From building toilets for our mothers to providing Jan Dhan accounts and gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana, the Prime Minister has delivered on his commitments."

Opposition Blamed for Stalling Women's Reservation Bill

Referring to the recent Women's Reservation Bill, he stated that the Prime Minister had also called a special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to provide 33% reservation for women, but opposition parties resisted its passage. He said, "He also called a special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to provide 33% reservation for women in the development of this country, but the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and other opposition parties prevented the bill from passing."

Sai further asserted, "Our mothers and sisters will not forgive this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also apologised to the women of the country for this. Our resolve will continue until our mothers and sisters get their rights."

PM Modi Attacks Opposition in West Bengal

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bishnupur, West Bengal, launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress after the Opposition voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, stating that women are challenging the "Maha Jungle Raj" in West Bengal. He called the failure of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendments a "conspiracy" by the TMC and Congress and alleged that the TMC had betrayed the women of West Bengal.

Referring to the Mamata Banerjee-led government as a "nirmam sarkar," the Prime Minister said, "This atmosphere, enthusiasm, love and exuberance is a symbol of anger against the 'nirmam sarkar' (ruthless government). This is the sacred land of Maa Sharada, and many women are present here."

He further added, "The BJP is identified with women's empowerment and safety, which is why women bless the BJP the most. We want the role of daughters to be expanded in the making of Viksit Bharat. We want more women to participate in politics."(ANI)