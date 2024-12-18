Visakhapatnam: Man swallows Dentures while sleeping; Doctors extract them from Lung

A 52-year-old man in Visakhapatnam accidentally swallowed his dentures while sleeping. Doctors at KIMS ICON Hospital removed them from his right lung via rigid bronchoscopy. Experts stressed the importance of regular check-ups for medical implants to prevent complications like injuries or infections.

Visakhapatnam Man swallows Dentures while sleeping; Doctors extract them from Lung vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

In a bizarre medical case in Visakhapatnam, a 52-year-old man accidentally swallowed his dentures while sleeping. The incident occurred three years after he had received permanent dentures.  

The man woke up coughing and noticed his dentures were missing. Suspecting a serious issue, he immediately sought medical help. Dr. CH Bharat, a consultant interventional pulmonologist at KIMS ICON Hospital, examined the patient and conducted X-rays and CT scans.  

The scans revealed that the dentures were lodged in the man’s right lung, causing him to cough persistently. Thankfully, his left lung and the upper and lower parts of his right lung were unaffected. However, the presence of the foreign object posed a significant health risk.  

Dr. Bharat explained that the medical team performed a rigid bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia to remove the dentures safely. This procedure was necessary due to the size, shape, and sharp edges of the dentures, which included metal components that could have injured the lungs or airways during extraction. Fortunately, only a minor injury occurred during the process.  

Speaking about the case, Dr. Bharat highlighted the importance of regular check-ups for individuals with implanted medical devices. "Medical implants, including dentures, have a limited lifespan and can deteriorate over time. Regular consultations with specialists are crucial to avoid such complications," he said.  

He further stressed the risks associated with neglecting such devices. "Swallowing dentures and leaving them lodged for too long can lead to tissue growth around them and even serious infections. People with dentures must visit their dentists regularly to ensure their safety and functionality."  

The incident serves as a reminder for patients to prioritize their health by maintaining routine check-ups for medical implants. Proper care and timely medical attention can prevent potentially life-threatening situations like this one.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH) shk

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments AJR

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue AJR

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon