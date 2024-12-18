Visakhapatnam: Man swallows Dentures while sleeping; Doctors extract them from Lung

A 52-year-old man in Visakhapatnam accidentally swallowed his dentures while sleeping. Doctors at KIMS ICON Hospital removed them from his right lung via rigid bronchoscopy. Experts stressed the importance of regular check-ups for medical implants to prevent complications like injuries or infections.

In a bizarre medical case in Visakhapatnam, a 52-year-old man accidentally swallowed his dentures while sleeping. The incident occurred three years after he had received permanent dentures.

The man woke up coughing and noticed his dentures were missing. Suspecting a serious issue, he immediately sought medical help. Dr. CH Bharat, a consultant interventional pulmonologist at KIMS ICON Hospital, examined the patient and conducted X-rays and CT scans.

The scans revealed that the dentures were lodged in the man’s right lung, causing him to cough persistently. Thankfully, his left lung and the upper and lower parts of his right lung were unaffected. However, the presence of the foreign object posed a significant health risk.

Dr. Bharat explained that the medical team performed a rigid bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia to remove the dentures safely. This procedure was necessary due to the size, shape, and sharp edges of the dentures, which included metal components that could have injured the lungs or airways during extraction. Fortunately, only a minor injury occurred during the process.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Bharat highlighted the importance of regular check-ups for individuals with implanted medical devices. "Medical implants, including dentures, have a limited lifespan and can deteriorate over time. Regular consultations with specialists are crucial to avoid such complications," he said.

He further stressed the risks associated with neglecting such devices. "Swallowing dentures and leaving them lodged for too long can lead to tissue growth around them and even serious infections. People with dentures must visit their dentists regularly to ensure their safety and functionality."

The incident serves as a reminder for patients to prioritize their health by maintaining routine check-ups for medical implants. Proper care and timely medical attention can prevent potentially life-threatening situations like this one.

Latest Videos