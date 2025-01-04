Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH)

Witness the Vande Bharat sleeper train achieving 180 km/h during trials! A glass of water remains undisturbed, showcasing its smooth ride. Learn more about its upcoming launch.

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

The Vande Bharat trains have been projected as the epitome of Indian Railways' technological prowess, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reasserted this with a new video.  The minister posted a video of a Vande Bharat reaching almost 180 kilometers per hour during a test flight. Interestingly, a glass of water that was placed inside the aircraft stayed stable and didn't spill.

"The video shows a nearly full-to-brim glass of water adjacent to a mobile on a plain surface inside a Vande Bharat sleeper train. The water level remaining static can be seen in the video as the moving train achieves near constant peak speed of 180 km per hour exhibiting the element of comfort in the high-speed rail travel," the Railway ministry said.

Also Read | From 7,516 kms to 11,098 kms: India's coastline expands by 47.6% in over 50 years, reveals MHA report

In many tests conducted over the past three days on a 40-kilometer section of Rajasthan, the Vande Bharat sleeper train has reached a maximum speed of 180 km/h. Before this "world-class long-distance travel" is made available to rail travelers nationwide, the trials will continue until the end of this month, the Railway Ministry announced on Friday.

"With these successful trials, rail commuters can hope for a world-class travel experience in long-distance travel like Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Delhi to Mumbai, Howrah to Chennai and many other routes also," the ministry said.

After these tests are completed, the Railway Safety Commissioner will assess the train at its top speed. Only then will it receive formal certification and be turned over to Indian Railways for onboarding and regular operation. The ministry stated that Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, onboard WiFi and an aircraft-like design.

Also Read | Indian Railways update: IRCTC to introduce revised timetable on Jan 1 to impact 3 crore passengers

