Viral video shows 'worms' in Ice cream inside a shop at mall, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Customers at a renowned mall discovered worms in their ice cream, sparking outrage on social media. A viral video shows the confrontation with staff, who offered an apology and replacement, but customers demanded a refund. Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the video's location and the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, prompting calls for better food safety measures at reputed malls.

The video shared by a customer on Facebook shows 'worms' crawling in an ice cream scoop, and the customer is seen confronting the staff. Later, the staff tries to apologize and provide an alternate scoop to the customer, but they ask for a refund. In the video, the customer shows around the mall and says that the shop was located inside Lulu Mall. However, Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the location of the video.

Video footage capturing the moment of the grim discovery quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and condemnation from social media users. Netizens expressed their dismay and disbelief at the appalling lapse in food safety standards, particularly within the confines of reputed malls.

The incident has sparked a wave of criticism directed at the mall's management and staff, with many demanding accountability and stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.