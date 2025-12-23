A viral video of a labourer smashing newly installed tiles after allegedly being denied full wages has surfaced. While many Reddit users supported the worker and highlighted labour exploitation, others warned against judging without full facts.

A short video showing a labourer damaging newly installed floor tiles has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate on workers’ rights, fair wages, and how disputes should be resolved. In the clip, one labourer is seen hammering and breaking floor tiles inside a house, while another man records the act. The person filming is heard saying in Hindi, “Dekh lo, kaam karne ke paise nahi mile, tile tod diye humne” (See this, we did not get paid for the work, so we broke the tiles).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The video has spread widely across platforms, drawing strong reactions from viewers, especially on Reddit.

The video appears to show damage being done deliberately to newly fitted tiles. According to a man in the video, the act was a response to the house owner allegedly refusing to pay the labourer his full agreed wages.

No official statement from the house owner or the police has been shared in the video. The exact location and date of the incident have also not been confirmed in the clip.

Anger, humour and support on social media

Reddit users reacted strongly, with many siding with the labourer. Several comments expressed anger over what they see as routine exploitation of daily wage and contract workers.

Some users supported the labourer openly, saying he had been pushed to the edge. Comments such as 'I don’t see him doing anything wrong', 'Villains aren’t born but created', and 'This anger is justified' received hundreds of upvotes.

Others used dark humour, with comments like 'He's just doing some last-minute adjustments' and 'Modern art', showing how viral videos often mix outrage with sarcasm.

Many commenters argued that the legal system does not work for poor workers. They said labourers usually have no written contracts, no legal help, and no real way to recover unpaid wages.

One widely upvoted comment said the law often favours the powerful, and that the legal process itself becomes a punishment for the poor. Others said refusing to pay agreed wages breaks the “social contract” first, leaving workers with no real options.

Some users warned that such incidents may increase as economic stress grows and social media gives visibility to injustice.

A smaller group of users urged caution. They said the full story is not known and that damaging property is still illegal. Some shared personal experiences where workers demanded extra money or did poor-quality work. Several commenters stressed that there are two sides to such disputes and that not every case should be seen only through a class lens.

Others said proper written contracts and clear payment terms are needed to protect both workers and homeowners.

The viral video has become more than just an isolated incident. It has opened a wider conversation about dignity of labour, delayed payments, informal work arrangements, and the lack of easy legal remedies for wage disputes.

While opinions remain divided, many agree on one point: unpaid wages and unresolved disputes create anger, and when people feel unheard, conflicts can turn ugly.