A Mumbai woman shared a viral video of a delivery agent who found her front door wide open. Instead of just leaving the package, the agent, Amjad, called her and stood guard outside her home until she returned, an act of kindness that was widely praised online.

A woman from Mumbai shared how a delivery agent stood guard outside her home after she accidentally left her front door wide open, turning what could have been a worrying situation into a moment of unexpected kindness. The now-viral video detailing the event was uploaded by Instagram user Divya Unny. She started the video by describing how she had left the main entrance open after leaving her home. The problem wasn't discovered until a delivery person showed up with her package.

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She claims that the delivery man called to let her know that the front door was open and gave her his word that the box would be left inside securely. He decided to stay behind and watch the home until she came back instead of just dropping off the package and walking away.

The footage then cut to Divya making her way back to her house, where the front door was open. The delivery agent was waiting outside to make sure nothing went wrong while she was away. He introduces himself as Amjad as she pans the camera in his direction. Divya thanked him for his honesty and for making the effort to guard her home until she arrived.

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How Did Social Media React?

Many people praised the delivery agent's honesty in the video, which was widely appreciated online. Tipping him would be a meaningful way to express thanks, according to other commentators who said that such honesty should be acknowledged. Others mentioned how uncommon but comforting it was to witness such gestures of accountability, particularly in a hectic urban setting.

Divya's retelling of the experience was also welcomed by many, who noted that such anecdotes highlighted the positive aspects of daily life that were sometimes overlooked. As numerous people noted in the comments section, the delivery agent's choice to intervene made all the difference, even if the scenario might have easily gone unreported or taken a different path.