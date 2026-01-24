A Mumbai woman was allegedly assaulted by a massage therapist after cancelling a home service session booked through an app. The incident, captured on video, went viral online, sparking widespread outrage.

In a disturbing incident in Wadala, Mumbai, a 46-year-old woman allegedly assaulted by a massage therapist after cancelling a booked session has sparked widespread outrage online. The episode, captured on video and shared widely across social media platforms, has drawn public attention to safety and accountability issues surrounding app-based home services.

According to the complainant, identified as Shahnaz Sayyed, she had booked a massage session through an online home-services platform to treat shoulder stiffness. The therapist, reportedly affiliated with Urban Company, arrived at her residence in Wadala East with equipment that Sayyed found unsuitable. Uncomfortable with the situation, she chose to cancel the session and initiated a refund request.

The disagreement then escalated rapidly into a physical altercation. In the viral video and Sayyed’s account, the therapist began verbally abusing her, allegedly pulling her hair, scratching her face, and pushing her to the ground. When her adult son intervened, he too was reportedly shoved.

Wadala police have registered a non-cognisable offence and are investigating the matter. Preliminary inquiries also uncovered discrepancies in the therapist’s identity details on the booking app, which were later corrected by authorities.

In response to the uproar, the home-services platform said it has removed the accused service partner from its network and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident has triggered discussions on customer safety standards, platform verification processes, and the need for better grievance redressal mechanisms in on-demand service industries.