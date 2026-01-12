International travel is booming among Indians, with growing tourist numbers expected in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia by 2026. Direct flights, easy visas, and unique experiences are driving this surge.

International travel is gaining popularity among Indians. A large influx of Indian tourists is expected in countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia by 2026. These countries are preparing to welcome Indian travellers with new plans and travel facilities.

Targeting 250,000 Tourists

From January to November 2025, 187,000 Indians visited South Korea. Myong Kil-yun, Regional Director of the Korea Tourism Organization, said this number crossed 200,000 by the end of the year. Korea aims to attract 250,000 Indian tourists in 2026. Indians are now prioritizing unique experiences, food, and local travel beyond just sightseeing.

Snowy Japan

The Japan National Tourism Organization plans to introduce Indians to lesser-known places like Sendai, Nikko, Matsumoto, and Kanazawa, beyond Japan's famous spots. Officials say there is great potential in India for places where one can enjoy snowfall and for golf tourism.

Rush to Australia

It is estimated that 492,000 Indians will visit Australia in 2026, a 6.4% increase from last year. Major sporting events like the Australian Open and Formula One will attract tourists. Meanwhile, Thailand expects 2.55 million Indian tourists this year. For this, programs including roadshows are being planned in Indian cities.

Bollywood and Singapore

Singapore is also changing its strategies according to the changing tastes of Indian travellers. The Singapore Tourism Board is moving to bring in more tourists by collaborating with Bollywood and content creators.

New Flights, Easy Visas

In the July-September period last year alone, 8.39 million Indians travelled abroad. The main destinations were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the US, and the UK. The resumption of direct flights to China will benefit travelers. With the introduction of direct flights, Greece and Georgia, famous for its wine flavors, are also finding a place on Indians' favorite lists. The ability to travel without a visa makes the Philippines attractive. MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow stated that low airfares and easily obtainable visas are increasing the demand for short-haul trips.