An Indian tourist was attacked with a knife and robbed by three men in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The daylight assault was captured on video and circulated on social media, sparking widespread concern over tourist safety.

An Indian tourist was reportedly attacked with a knife and robbed by three men in broad daylight in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in a shocking incident that has sparked concern among fellow travellers and online communities. The assault was captured in videos that circulated widely on social media platforms, showing the victim being confronted and overpowered before local police intervened, according to eyewitness-shared footage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Though details about the victim’s identity and the exact sequence of events remain limited, multiple online posts show the Indian traveller, identified by content creators as a travel vlogger known as Haryanvi Voyager, being approached by three individuals who allegedly brandished a knife during the robbery. The attack reportedly took place during the day in a public area of Bloemfontein, raising alarm about street safety even in typically busy urban spaces.

Videos and posts shared from Instagram and Facebook show the attackers fleeing the scene after the assault, while comments on social media suggest that local authorities were informed and an investigation is underway to track down the suspects. One post on X (formerly Twitter) called on authorities to look into the matter and ensure the safety of tourists visiting the region.

This incident adds to a growing conversation around tourist safety in parts of South Africa, where violent crime and street robberies have occasionally targeted foreigners and residents alike. South Africa has seen other high-profile violent incidents in recent months, including a mass shooting at a tavern near Johannesburg that left nine people dead and injured several others, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the country.

While Bloemfontein is a key urban centre in South Africa’s Free State province, tourists and expatriates have sometimes reported concerns over petty crime and assaults, especially in less patrolled neighbourhoods. Local authorities routinely urge visitors to exercise caution, stay in well-lit areas, and avoid displaying valuables openly.

Representatives of the Indian community and travel groups have expressed sympathy for the victim, while calling for stronger safety measures and support for travellers. Many users online also urged peaceful cooperation with law enforcement to ensure the attackers are swiftly apprehended.

As more verified information becomes available, officials in South Africa and India may issue travel advisories or updates to help tourists remain informed about security conditions in the region. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about safety for international visitors and the need for vigilance in unfamiliar environments.