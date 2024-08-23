Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws money on busy road, faces backlash | WATCH

    A YouTuber is facing criticism for throwing currency notes into the air in Hyderabad's bustling Kukatpally area.The stunt, which caused chaos as people scrambled to gather the money, has gone viral on social media.

    Viral video Hyderabad Youtuber throws money on busy road as a stunt faces backlash watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    A video of a young man tossing cash into the air in the middle of a road in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area sparked an outrage on the internet. In the video, content creator Power Harsha alias Mahadev—also known online as "its_me_power"—was seen standing in the middle of traffic while tossing a few notes into the air. To gather money that has been left on the road, people get out of their cars. In one video, he was seen riding a motorbike as a pillion and throwing cash into the air.

    People online criticised the ploy, which was allegedly carried out to obtain popularity on social media, and demanded harsh punishment for the YouTuber and Instagrammer. Because of the quick rush to get the money on a busy road, some individuals expressed worry about the possible accidents the act may have caused.

    The YouTuber announced in the video that he planned to carry out more antics of this kind and invited people to subscribe to his Telegram channel, where he offered incentives to anybody who could correctly predict how much money he would toss in future films.

    “All that you need to do is to join my telegram channel. The link is in my bio. Many of you know that I have earned a lot of money. You can earn too. Meet me on Telegram channel,” he is heard saying in the video.

    Several people expressed concerns about the potential accidents the stunt could have caused due to heavy traffic and the sudden rush to grab the money. Social media users tagged the Cyberabad Police in the video, demanding strict action against the YouTuber, highlighting the significant risks to public safety. 

    As of now, the Cyberabad Police have not taken any action against the influencer, despite growing demands for accountability.

