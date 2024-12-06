Viral video: 10-year-old girl rescued after dangling mid-air on 60-foot ferris wheel in UP (WATCH)

A 10-year-old girl was dramatically rescued from a 60-foot Ferris wheel in Uttar Pradesh after slipping onto the iron grill. The unauthorized operation of the Ferris wheel led to an investigation by authorities.

Viral video: 10-year-old girl rescued after dangling mid-air on 60-foot ferris wheel in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri watch gcw
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

A 10-year-old girl was rescued minutes after she was stuck on a giant 60-foot-high Ferris wheel at a fair in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in Lakhimpur district of the state. According to the details, the girl was sitting inside one of the rides, when she slipped onto the iron grill of the swing.

The child was shown waiting for assistance while caught on the wheel's iron grill in a video of the event. Numerous others observed and recorded, and one official could be heard telling the wheel balancer to lower the swing and capture the youngster. The child remained stuck on the iron grill for nearly a minute, before she was rescued by a man.

The operator tried to turn the ride to bring her down as people yelled for it to stop. Notwithstanding early blunders, the operator managed to turn the wheel, enabling a worker to safely seize and save the girl.

Also Read | SC grants bail to 8 in 1987 Hashimpura massacre case that claimed 38 lives

Nighasan SHO According to Mahesh Chandra, the girl's identity is unknown. In addition to confirming her safety, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajiv Nigam pointed out that the Ferris wheel, which had previously been ordered to stop working, was still in operation without authorization. "Strict action will be taken against those responsible," he stressed.

The 60-foot-tall Ferris wheel was not properly authorized to operate, according to an NDTV report. To find out how the ride continued to operate without the required permits, authorities have opened an inquiry.

Similar incident took place in Amroha

After the shaft of an 18-foot manual Ferris wheel broke at the Navratri-Dussehra fair in Gajraula town, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, in October, the president of a fair committee and two Ferris wheel operators were prosecuted. Four youngsters between the ages of ten and fifteen were among the seven persons hurt in the tragedy.

Also Read | Vadakara Hit-and-Run Case: Police identify vehicle, driver behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma

The Times of India reported that although the sub-divisional magistrate had granted broad permission for the fair to Rameshwar Dayal, the committee president, Ferris wheels were not part of the permit. The Ferris wheel operators, Imran and Abid Bakhsh, were questioned but were unable to present any authorization documentation.

The three were charged by the police under sections 289 (careless handling of machinery), 125(b) (causing serious hurt), and 223 (failure to comply with public servant directives). One of the defendants has been arrested.

