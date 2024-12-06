Vadakara Hit-and-Run Case: Police identify vehicle, driver behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma

After nine months of investigation, the police have identified the vehicle responsible for hitting Drishana, a 9-year-old girl from Vadakara, in a hit-and-run accident. Drishana has been in a coma since the accident, which occurred on February 17 at Chorode on the national highway.

The car, bearing registration number KL 18 R 1846, struck Drishana and fled the scene without stopping.

The accident, which occurred on February 17, 2024, claimed the life of Drishana’s grandmother, Baby. After the incident, the driver took a shortcut to escape and later altered the vehicle’s appearance to avoid detection. The police intensified their investigation following a report by Asianet News, leading to the breakthrough.

After the accident, the accused did not stop the vehicle. The police have charged him with culpable homicide. The investigation took a turn after an insurance claim was filed. The accused is currently abroad, according to the police.

Asianet News first brought attention to Drishana and her family's ordeal on August 27, highlighting their struggles and prompting significant action. Since the incident, Drishana’s condition has remained the same, and she continues to battle for her recovery.

Following the report, Vadakara Rural SP Nidhin Raj assigned a special investigation team to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Moreover, High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran took suo motu notice of the case, urging the police to submit an urgent report. The Kerala Legal Service Authority has provided legal aid to the family, while the Human Rights Commission has also stepped in to offer support.

As part of the investigation, the police examined 19,000 vehicles and analyzed over 50,000 phone calls. Officers visited more than 500 workshops and reviewed CCTV footage within a 40-kilometer radius. The probe was extended to Kannur and Kasaragod districts to gather additional evidence. Months after the accident, suspicion arose when Shajeel approached the insurance company to file a claim. He cited a collision with a wall as the reason for the claim, which prompted the police to dig deeper into the case.

Through this angle, the investigation progressed, eventually leading to a breakthrough after nearly ten months. According to DySP Benny, six officers worked tirelessly during this period to identify the accused.

Shajeel, who fled abroad after the incident, is currently in the UAE. The police have initiated efforts to bring him back to India for further proceedings.

