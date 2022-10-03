Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets

The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear. After clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies.

A "Bomb threat" has been received onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace. According to reports, The passenger plane was moving from Iran to China, as per initial reports.

After the trigger was alerted, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and the passenger jet is now moving towards China.

The foreign aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane.

The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane.

According to reports, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)