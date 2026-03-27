BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb has strongly condemned violence in Basanti, West Bengal, accusing "Jihadis" and TMC goons of attacking candidate Bikash Sardar. He blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for creating an "empire of goons" and attacking workers and police.

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb has strongly condemned the violence that broke out in the Basanti assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district during the campaign of party candidate Bikash Sardar near Basanti Bazar, accusing "Jihadis" and goons of orchestrating attacks.

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Speaking to ANI, Deb claimed that a large number of identified assailants attacked the party's workers, and when law enforcement intervened, they too came under attack. He further blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for creating an atmosphere of violence under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"A large number of Jihadis, whose names have been identified, attacked our workers. Later, when the forces arrived, they also attacked them. The empire of goons and Jihadis created under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is the reason for this, which was seen in the Basanti market," he said.

BJP Leaders Demand Strict Action

Deb condemned the violence in West Bengal, stating that his party has formally written to the Election Commission and District Collector demanding strict action. "I strongly oppose this, and we have written to the Election Commission and the DC regarding this matter and demanded that strict action be taken against them. I tell you with confidence that everything that is happening in West Bengal today is sponsored by Mamata Banerjee," he added.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has also strongly criticised the TMC over what he termed as "shocking violence" during a campaign in Basanti. Sharing a viral video of the incident on X, Ghosh accused TMC goons of launching a brutal attack on BJP candidate Bikash Sardar, right in front of the police. "Shocking violence in Basanti! While BJP candidate Bikash Sardar was campaigning at Basanti Bazar, TMC goons launched a brutal attack right in front of the police. Not just BJP workers, even the police force and an SI were mercilessly beaten. #PoliticalTerrorism of TMC," Ghosh said in his post.

Ghosh Links Violence to CAA, Urges for 'Pariborton'

In another post, Ghosh linked the violence to TMC's fear of losing power. "This is the face of TMC's fear--fear of losing power. This is exactly why CAA is a necessity for Hindus in this state. The people will give a befitting reply at the ballot box. Only a few more days left," Ghosh stated, urging the public to vote for "Pariborton" (change) in the elections.

Security Tightened in Basanti

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Basanti Bazar area after a clash erupted between BJP and TMC workers during an election campaign.