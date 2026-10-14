In Dharamshala, MLA Sudhir Sharma honoured 72 students who won debate and painting competitions under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative. The event, marking PM Modi's birthday, saw participation from 470 students from 12 schools.

Dharamshala MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma honoured 72 students with medals and certificates at a ceremony organised under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, in which around 470 students from 12 schools participated in debate and painting competitions.

Event Marks PM Modi's Birthday with Grand Rangoli

The programme was organised as part of the 'Seva Samarpan ke 25 Varsh' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' initiatives being undertaken across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. A major attraction of the event was a large rangoli created under the 'Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang' initiative. Made by students and BJP workers over three days, the rangoli showcased the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Organisers described it as one of the largest and most attractive rangolis in Himachal Pradesh.

Competitions Foster Nation-Building Spirit

Students also briefed Sharma on the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and various programmes being conducted across the country in line with the initiative. The debate and painting competitions were organised across 12 schools in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency to encourage students to contribute to nation-building and express their ideas about India's future.

Around 470 students participated in the competitions, with 72 students securing first, second and third positions across the participating schools. Sharma presented medals and certificates to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Dignitaries Encourage Participating Students

Several dignitaries attended the programme, including Navjeevan Trust president Shakun, Dharamshala Mayor Shamsher Singh Nehria and BDC president Alok Kumar. Municipal corporation councillors, BDC members, panchayat pradhans and deputy pradhans, along with BJP workers, were also present at the event and encouraged the participating students.