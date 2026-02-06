Vijayawada Police have changed the route for YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Ibrahimpatnam, citing public safety. Meanwhile, TDP leader Nara Lokesh praised the central government for a new 6-lane road to Machilipatnam Port.

Police Change Route for Jagan Reddy's Programme

The Vijayawada City Police on Friday announced a change in the route of a proposed programme by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure smooth traffic movement and maintain law and order, saying that public safety remains their top priority.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In view of past experiences and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, the police have issued a directive to change the route of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed programme.

The Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate expressed hope that the organisers would abide by the directive issued in good faith and extend their cooperation to ensure public safety and convenience. Reddy will visit Ibrahimpatnam in NTR District today. He will depart from his Tadepalli residence and proceed to Ibrahimpatnam via Mangalagiri Bypass, Kaja West Bypass, Nallagunta, and Guntupalli to reach the residence of former Minister Jogi Ramesh. During the visit, Reddy will console the family members of former Minister Jogi Ramesh, whose house was recently allegedly attacked by TDP workers, according to the YSR Congress Party.

Nara Lokesh Hails New Road to Machilipatnam Port

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh hailed the construction of a 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port, stating that it will unlock "new economic opportunities for our state. "Lokesh replied to Minister of Road Transport and Railways, Nitin Gadkari's post on X, on Thursday, informing the allocation of Rs 573.77 crore for the construction of the 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216 in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh thanked Nitin Gadkari for the project, underlining his leadership in building "world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future." "A big thank you for this transformative support to Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and port-led growth. This 6-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port will help in boosting logistics efficiency and unlocking new economic opportunities for our state. Grateful for your continued leadership in building world-class highways that power India's growth and Andhra Pradesh's future," Lokesh wrote in a post on X. The project is expected to boost the region's economic growth by improving connectivity and reducing transportation costs. (ANI)