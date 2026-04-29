TVK spokesperson Radhan Pandit confidently stated actor Vijay will become the next CM of Tamil Nadu, dismissing exit polls. While the Axis My India poll predicts a huge win for TVK, several other polls project a victory for the DMK-led alliance.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson Radhan Pandit on Wednesday claimed that actor-turned politician "Vijay will become the Chief Minister" and dismissed the exit poll projections released soon after the conclusion of polling for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections. "We are just ignoring these exit polls. I am sure we are going to sweep this election by above 170 or above 140. We studied very well. We had our personal survey. We are sure about a minimum 45% of vote-banking. It's not between 20-25 per cent... 108 hours to go for the election counting... 109th hour, we are going to take the oath. Our Vijay will become the Chief Minister extraordinarily...," Pandit told ANI.

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Axis My India Exit Poll Predictions

Actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, according to Axis My India exit poll, which also noted that the party is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election. The exit poll projected that the seven-party alliance led by the DMK would get 92-100 seats, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 98-120 seats and the five-party alliance led by AIADMK would get 22-32 seats. According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those surveyed, the support was 37 per cent for Vijay.

Contrasting Projections from Other Polls

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the statePeople Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance which also includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK. DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu also includes the Congress. (ANI)