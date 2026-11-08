Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Diwali at Balika Ashram, Mashobra. He engaged with children, promising ongoing state support for their education, welfare, and housing, reinforcing their development and a secure future.

CM Sukhu Celebrates Diwali at Balika Ashram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday celebrated Diwali with the 'Children of the State' at Balika Ashram in Mashobra on Sunday. He joined the children in bursting crackers and distributed fruits, sweets and crackers among them.

Sukhu said that all the 'Children of the State' were members of his family and that he frequently visited them to understand their concerns and address their needs through appropriate welfare initiatives.

Commitment to Child Welfare and Education

The Chief Minister assured the children that the state government had adequate financial resources to ensure their welfare and well-being. He said the government was bearing their educational expenses and providing support to help them become self-reliant. Financial assistance was also being extended for house construction and marriage-related expenses.

He further said that the state government was committed to providing better residential facilities to children living in child care institutions. In this regard, Rs 20 crore had been released for the construction of hostels in these institutions.

Ensuring a Brighter Future

Highlighting the government's initiatives, Sukhu said that after being recognised as 'Children of the State', the government had assumed the responsibility of both their mother and father. Several initiatives were being undertaken to ensure their overall development, security and a bright future.

The Chief Minister urged the children to study diligently, imbibe good values and become responsible citizens. He encouraged them to work hard and bring laurels to Himachal Pradesh. He assured them that the state government would continue to take care of their needs and said that he personally monitored their welfare and the facilities provided to them.

On the occasion, students of Balika Ashram, Mashobra, presented a cultural programme in honour of the Chief Minister. Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

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