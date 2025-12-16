Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced an Aviation Edu City in Visakhapatnam after an MoU signing. The project aims to create a training ecosystem for youth to meet the growing demands of India's booming aviation sector.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday expressed his enthusiasm for the establishment of an Aviation Edu City in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Minister was speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project.

Creating an Aviation Ecosystem

Speaking at the event, Naidu said, "I am happy to be participating in the MoU signing of a prestigious Aviation Edu City in Andhra Pradesh... The whole idea behind it is to take the opportunity of growth of aviation in the country and create an ecosystem where the younger generation can train themselves in the field of aviation."

Aiming for Global Standards

Naidu highlighted the growing importance of the aviation sector in the country, highlighting that India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have become the 3rd biggest domestic aviation market in the world and are taking it ahead... Our vision is to meet the global standards in terms of every course from planning, crew... and bring in all the best Universities across the world and create an aviation training, learning, and skilling ecosystem," he said.

Empowering Local Youth

The Minister emphasised that the Aviation Edu City would provide opportunities for the younger generation to train themselves in the field of aviation, meeting the growing demand in the industry. He also credited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for sharing this vision and for working to create an ecosystem that would benefit local youth.

Naidu further stated that the project aims to equip local youth with global standards, enabling them to capitalise on the increasing demand in the aviation sector. "This has always been the vision of our CM Chandrababu Naidu... We want to train the local youth with global standards because a huge demand is going to be created...", he added. (ANI)