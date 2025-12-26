HP Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said public participation and awareness are vital to curb drug abuse. He urged youth to lead the fight against this social evil, stating a drug-free Himachal is possible with proactive leadership and community efforts.

Governor Stresses Public Role in Combating Drug Menace

Emphasising that public participation and sustained awareness are vital to curb drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that informed and vigilant citizens can significantly strengthen the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies in tackling the menace.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Governor was addressing a cultural and social awareness programme organised by the Youth Enlightenment Society (YES) at the historic Gaiety Theatre here. Highlighting the role of culture and social consciousness, the Governor said these elements connect society to its roots and provide the right direction for collective progress.

A Call to Youth for a Drug-Free Himachal

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly among the youth, he termed it one of the most serious challenges facing society today. Stressing that a drug-free Himachal Pradesh is possible only with proactive youth leadership, the Governor urged young people to come forward with determination and awareness to combat this social evil.

He said that engaging youth in positive activities and steering them away from substance abuse is a strong step towards nation-building. Appreciating the efforts of the Youth Enlightenment Society, Shri Shukla said, "A strong youth is defined by discipline, service and a conscious distance from drugs." He appealed to citizens to collectively pledge for a healthy, drug-free and empowered Himachal Pradesh.

Youth Enlightenment Society's Awareness Programme

Earlier, Mohit Thakur, State President of the Youth Enlightenment Society, welcomed the Governor and briefed him on the organisation's initiatives and activities aimed at social awareness and youth engagement.

On the occasion, a skit highlighting the ill-effects of drug abuse was staged, along with cultural performances by students of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Degree College, Sunni.

Officers of the district administration, representatives of the organisation and other prominent persons were also present at the programme.