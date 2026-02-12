Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary updated the Rajya Sabha on the Vidyanjali programme. Since its 2021 launch, it has onboarded nearly 8.5 lakh schools and over 5 lakh volunteers, strengthening govt schools through community and private sector participation.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, responding to a Starred Question in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the implementation of the Vidyanjali programme, informed the House about the progress achieved under the initiative, which aims to strengthen government schools through community and private sector participation, enabling greater support for students' holistic development and improved learning outcomes.

A Platform for Community Participation

Launched in September 2021 in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, Vidyanjali seeks to strengthen Government and government-aided schools through structured community participation. The platform connects volunteers, alumni, institutions, civil society organisations and CSR partners directly with schools based on their identified needs.

Programme's Reach and Impact

The Minister informed the House that since its launch in September 2021, Vidyanjali has onboarded nearly 8.5 lakh schools and more than 5 lakh volunteers across the country.

According to Ministry of Education, the platform enables contributions in the form of services, activities and assets, including subject mentoring, career counselling, workshops on emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and coding, support for Children with Special Needs, sports and cultural activities, as well as provision of teaching learning materials, ICT facilities, laboratories, sanitation infrastructure and renewable energy solutions. More than 56,734 service activities and 35,695 asset contributions have been completed so far, benefiting over 2 crore students across the country.

Structured Framework for Transparency

The Minister stated that Vidyanjali has contributed to improving learning environments and strengthening school resources while complementing Government efforts under Samagra Shiksha. He further stated that the initiative operates through a structured digital framework that ensures approval, monitoring, and feedback mechanisms. States review progress through dashboards, and schools validate volunteer contributions to promote transparency and accountability.

Vidyanjali reflects the spirit of public participation in school education and encourages broader engagement from all stakeholders to support students across Government and Government-aided schools. (ANI)