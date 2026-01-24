A video of a Canadian tourist at Humayun’s Tomb went viral after Indian girls commented on her boyfriend, sparking debate online about boundaries, gender double standards, and whether such behaviour is “creepy or just fun.”

A Canadian female tourist visiting Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi recently found herself at the centre of an unusual social media conversation. While interacting with a group of Indian girls, she shared photos of her boyfriend, sparking an amusing yet controversial discussion on boundaries and societal perceptions.

Encounter With Curious Local Girls

The tourist recounted her experience in a short video clip. She explained that she met a group of cousins while exploring Humayun’s Tomb. During casual conversation, they asked where she was from and whether she had a boyfriend. When she showed them photos of her boyfriend, the girls became noticeably fascinated, exclaiming over his looks.

She said, “They all got, like, obsessed with him. They were like, oh my gosh, because I love him. He’s so beautiful. So my boyfriend’s famous here, too. And it’s pretty funny.”

Controversial Reactions On Social Media

The clip, which went viral on X, drew attention due to the seemingly inappropriate behaviour of the girls, including one giving a flying kiss. Many viewers debated whether the actions were harmless fun or a violation of personal boundaries.

Some reactions included:

One user commented: “These are simply girls' talk like boys used to have boys' talk. Nobody does these things seriously. All are for a fun banter. Unnecessary to record and make viral.”

Second user commented: “Totally agree on boundaries but intent matters too; this looked more silly and immature than predatory.”

Third user commented: “If guys did this, it'd be front-page ‘predator’ news. But girls get a pass because ‘cute’. Society's hypocrisy is unreal.”

Societal Debate: Are Women Allowed To Be Creepy?

The incident has reignited discussions on gender, boundaries, and societal double standards. Many questioned why women’s flirtatious or “creepy” behaviour is often excused as playful, while similar actions by men are labelled predatory. The discussion highlights the ongoing debate around consent, intent, and cultural perceptions of gendered behaviour.

Tourist Experience and Cultural Perspective

The Canadian tourist shared her story in good humour, emphasising the light-hearted nature of the encounter. However, the clip also serves as a reminder for travellers to be aware of personal boundaries, cultural nuances, and the growing influence of social media in shaping public discourse.