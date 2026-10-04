Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressed that the larger objective for the INDIA bloc alliance is to ensure victory, not squabble over seat-sharing. He stated the win would be a victory for democracy, the Constitution, and social harmony.

'It's Not About Seats, It's About Victory'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday stressed that the larger objective of the alliance should be electoral victory rather than which party is getting how many seats. In a post on X, Yadav said that when the objective is clear and alliance partners work together, the journey towards the goal becomes easier.

"When the goal is clear, hand in hand we stand; when the gaze is fixed on the destination, the journey becomes easy!" Yadav said. He further said that the number of seats allotted to individual parties should not become the central issue for alliance partners. "The big thing isn't how many seats the alliance gets or which seat goes to whom—the big thing is that we all must ensure that the victory belongs to the alliance," he said. "Let us repeat again: It's not about the seats, it's about the victory," the SP chief added.

A Victory for Democracy and Constitution

Yadav said the proposed alliance victory would be larger than the interests of individual parties and linked the effort to issues including communalism, democracy, the Constitution, reservations and social harmony. "This victory will be greater than the parties in our alliance—it will be the victory of all of us, of that united effort that persists in struggle so that communalism may never raise its head again, so that BJP's influence may not touch democracy, the Constitution, or reservations, and so that the country's harmony may bloom once more, and the nation's progress and prosperity may smile again," he said.

SP's Strong Performance in UP

Uttar Pradesh is heading for Assembly polls in 2027. The SP and Congress had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as allies under the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emerging as the single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh and the third-largest party overall in the 18th Lok Sabha. Congress holds 6 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Concluding his post, Yadav said, "Victory to the Constitution—Victory to Hindustan!"