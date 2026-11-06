KT Rama Rao celebrates T-Hub's 11-year milestone, noting its role in empowering over 3,300 startups. He also launched CampusHub AI, emphasizing that AI is a driver of progress and pledging BRS support for AI integration in government sectors.

KTR Highlights T-Hub's 11-Year Journey

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday highlighted the working of 'T-Hub' a home for several Startups which completed 11 years since its inception. Highlighting the BRS government's role in building the startup ecosystem KTR stated, "Giving wings to dreams – this perfectly captures what T-Hub stands for. THub Hyd was established with the vision of transforming Hyderabad into an innovation destination during KCR's tenure. In its 11-year journey, it has empowered over 3,300 startups, connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with mentors, investors, industry leaders and global opportunities. Today, T-Hub stands as a symbol of Telangana’s ambition and entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring similar initiatives across the country and putting Hyderabad firmly on the global innovation map. As T-Hub completes 11 remarkable years, here's to continuing to nurture ideas, empower innovators and turn dreams into reality. As the legendary Ratan Tata garu said at its launch, T-Hub is indeed the “face of modern India”."

CampusHub AI Launch and AI Vision

Earlier, on November 2, KT Rama Rao launched CampusHub AI in Hyderabad. Speaking at the launch event, KTR congratulated the founders and said the venture was a significant achievement for youth from rural backgrounds. "I am happy to launch CampusHub AI. It is a great achievement that four individuals from rural backgrounds have come together to launch a new venture like CampusHub AI. Today, the entire world is entering the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). We must move forward in step with changing technologies. Technology plays a crucial role in today's education system," he said.

AI Integration and Future Governance

Calling Artificial Intelligence a driver of progress, the former IT Minister said it should be embraced rather than feared. "AI is not a monster; rather, it is like a messenger of progress for humanity. We urge the government to promote AI technology as well," he said.

Rao also said that the BRS would prioritise AI integration across governance when voted back to power. "The BRS party will certainly come to power again in two years. Once the BRS government returns to power, we will integrate AI into all government departments. We will give AI the highest priority across all sectors. We will take steps to expand the IT sector across Telangana," he added.