Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has set up a comprehensive Health Pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition 2026, underway at Marwadi University, Rajkot, Gujarat, from January 11 to 15, to showcase flagship health programmes of the Government of India.

The Health Pavilion, covering approximately 700 square metres, was jointly inaugurated today by senior officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with representatives from the State Government and District Health Authorities. Conceptualised around the theme "Swasthya Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", the pavilion reflects the Government of India's commitment to strengthening public health systems and fostering a healthy, resilient, and empowered society.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services and Information

The pavilion comprises 26 stalls representing 12 Programme Divisions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with active participation from the State Government and District Health Authorities. These stalls are providing a wide range of healthcare services, informational support, and awareness activities to visitors free of cost, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

To facilitate ease of access and informed engagement, a Programme Division-wise list of services being offered has been prominently displayed at both entry points of the pavilion.

Promoting Awareness and Community Engagement

The Ministry's participation in the exhibition is aimed at promoting preventive healthcare, enhancing public awareness about various Government health programmes, and encouraging active community engagement. To further strengthen outreach and public interaction, the pavilion has been designed to be engaging and informative, with a dedicated interactive zone established to disseminate health-related messages in an innovative and accessible manner.

Personal Testimonies Highlight Program Impact

Following the inauguration, local TB Champions--individuals who have successfully recovered from tuberculosis--shared their experiences and highlighted the pivotal role of Government initiatives in supporting them throughout their treatment and recovery. In addition, Peer PLHIV (People Living with HIV) shared their testimonies, highlighting the positive impact of Government interventions in improving access to treatment, psychosocial support, and the overall quality of life of individuals affected by HIV & AIDS.

Positive Public Response

The Health Pavilion has received a highly encouraging response from visitors, including International delegates, and has emerged as a prominent attraction at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition 2026. The sustained public engagement reflects increasing awareness of and confidence in the Government of India's continued efforts to strengthen the public health system and ensure the delivery of inclusive, accessible, and quality healthcare services. (ANI)