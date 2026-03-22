VHRP's Yamuna Pathak objects to ritual deviations at Bhadrachalam temple's Kalyana Mahotsavam, calling for the immediate restoration of original traditions like the Gotra-Pravara and slamming institutional negligence over a court-ordered report.

VHRP Condemns 'Ritual Distortion' at Bhadrachalam Temple

Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) express deep anguish, serious concern, and uncompromising objection to the continuing deviations taking place in the sacred Bhadrachalam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple Kalyana Mahotsavam traditions.

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She said that the divine wedding of Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy has been performed according to established Agama, Sampradaya, and Parampara. Changing the original Gotra-Pravara for several years and addressing Lord Rama as "Rama Narayana" and Mother Sita as "Sita Mahalakshmi" during Kalyanam, contrary to long-standing Bhadrachalam tradition, amounts to ritual distortion. "Temple traditions are not experimental frameworks; they are inherited sacred trusts," she said.

Criticism of Institutional Negligence

Furthermore, she said that the Telangana High Court ordered the formation of a scholarly committee and submission of a report within a stipulated period. "Even after judicial timelines and contempt proceedings, failure to submit the report reflects serious institutional negligence. Ignoring opinions of Agama Pandits, Sadhus, and traditional scholars undermines the very epistemology of Hindu temple worship, which is scripture-guided, not bureaucratically designed," she said.

Call for Immediate Restoration of Traditions

"We have raised strong objections to deviations in the sacred traditions of the Kalyana Mahotsavam at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The changes, such as altering the Gotra Prahara and using different names for Lord Rama and Sita, contradict centuries-old traditions. The High Court mandated a report, calling it negligence, and demanded immediate restoration of the original rituals. We urge the government to act decisively, involve scholars in determining sacred practices, and preserve the temple's authentic traditions concerning deep emotional and spiritual significance to devotees," she said.

"With Rama Navami approaching, the Kalyana Utsavam must be performed strictly according to the original Gotra-Pravara and traditional sampradaya. Any deviation will be viewed as a continued denial of religious justice, she said.

Specific Demands for Government Action

She demanded that the State Government, Endowments Department, and concerned Principal Secretary act firmly, transparently, and immediately and implement the High Court directions without delay. She also demanded that the public release the committee findings, to restore traditional ritual procedures, and to ensure scholars, not administrators, determine sacred practices. "Failure to act now will compel devotees and Hindu organisations to pursue constitutional, democratic, and legal remedies to safeguard dharma and religious rights," Pathak said.

'Dharma Must Not Wait': A Plea to Uphold Sacred Heritage

She asserted that Lord Rama endured fourteen years of exile for Dharma, stating, "It is unacceptable that devotees must struggle for years merely to preserve. His traditional Kalyanam in His own sacred abode. Administrative silence in matters of faith becomes complicity in spiritual injustice."

"We urge the authorities to act decisively, not as controllers of temples, but as custodians of sacred heritage, and ensure that Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam is conducted with its authentic Gotra-Pravara and unbroken tradition. Dharma must not wait any longer," she said. (ANI)