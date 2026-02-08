VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal condemned the custodial death of Hindu leader Ramesh Chandra Sen in Bangladesh, alleging the country has become an 'ISI puppet' and is 'appeasing jihadists' amid rising violence against the Hindu minority.

VHP Expresses Concern Over Hindu Safety

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) National Spokesperson, Vinod Bansal on Sunday expressed concern over the condition of Hindus "rotting" in Bangladeshi jails after Hindu leader, Ramesh Chandra Sen, a senior leader of the Bangladesh Awami League and former Minister of Water Resources, died while in custody at Dinajpur District Jail.

Highlighting the increased cases of violence against the Hindu minority, Vinod Bansal said that Bangladesh has become "a puppet of Pakistan's ISI".

"If this can happen to a former minister, imagine how many more Hindus are rotting in Bangladeshi jails. Deaths are constantly occurring there. 2-3 incidents have come to light recently, and in the last 2 months, almost 2 dozen Hindus have been brutally murdered by these extremists and terrorists," he told ANI.

"Bangladesh has become a puppet of the ISI. This is becoming a dangerous trend in Bangladesh... Hindus are not safe there. The government should do some introspection, and the world community should also take notice," he added.

He further accused the Bangladeshi govt of "appeasing jihadists" ahead of the general election. "The Bangladeshi government, especially with elections approaching, seems to think that by killing Hindus, they can appease the jihadists. They need to get out of this mindset," he said.

Former Minister Dies in Custody

Veteran politician Ramesh Chandra Sen's death, which comes just days before the nation's scheduled general election on February 12, 2026, has intensified scrutiny of the treatment of detained politicians and accusations of custodial neglect.

Sen, 83, fell ill inside the jail early Saturday and was rushed to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at approximately 9:29 am (local time), according to Dinajpur jail authorities.

Jail Superintendent Farhad Sarkar told reporters that Sen's body will be released to his family after all legal formalities are completed.

The seasoned politician had been detained since 16 August 2024, when Thakurgaon police arrested him. A court ordered his transfer first to Thakurgaon District Jail and then to Dinajpur, where he faced three cases, including a murder charge tied to the political unrest that followed a mass uprising against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government. (ANI)