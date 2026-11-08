VHP Secretary Milind Parande defends India's youth against negative labelling, highlights the upcoming Hit Chintak membership drive, warns about drug trafficking threats, and urges vigilance during the upcoming national census process.

Defending the Younger Generation

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Secretary Milind Parande on Sunday said India’s youth should not be judged based on isolated incidents, asserting that millions of young people participate in religious pilgrimages while also contributing to the country’s growth in science, technology, entrepreneurship and other fields. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Parande said incidents at Jantar Mantar should not be used to form an opinion about the entire younger generation. “There is considerable discussion these days about Generation Z. However, I believe we should not judge the entire young generation of India based solely on incidents at Jantar Mantar," he said.

He cited the participation of young devotees in the Sabarimala pilgrimage and Kanwar Yatra, and said, "Millions of young devotees observe religious vows and undertake pilgrimages to temples such as Sabarimala every year to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Similarly, millions of young devotees participate in the Kanwar Yatra, walking long distances to worship Lord Shiva."

Citing the contribution of youth in the growth of startups and unicorn companies, he said, "India is witnessing the emergence of numerous startups and unicorn companies. This demonstrates the immense potential and positive energy of our youth. Thousands of examples of young entrepreneurs can be seen across every state.” He said the younger generation has faith in India’s spiritual traditions while also excelling in modern fields. He further alleged that certain anti-India and anti-Hindu forces were attempting to mislead young people, but expressed confidence that the youth would contribute to the country’s development. “Today’s youth have faith in India’s spiritual traditions while also excelling in modern science, economics and technology. Therefore, attempts by certain anti-India and anti-Hindu forces to mislead and provoke young people will never succeed. We have complete faith in India’s youth. They will never work against the interests of the nation. Instead, the younger generation will play a significant role in India’s growth and development, both today and in the future,” Parande said.

VHP Hit Chintak Campaign

On the VHP’s upcoming Hit Chintak campaign, Parande said more than 72 lakh Hindus had joined the VHP during the previous campaign and that this year’s drive would be held nationwide from November 22 to December 6. “Every three years, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducts the Hit Chintak campaign across the country. In simple terms, it is a membership drive. During the previous campaign, conducted three years ago, more than 72 lakh Hindus joined the Vishva Hindu Parishad. This year’s campaign will be conducted nationwide from November 22 to December. The VHP has set a target of reaching at least two lakh villages and enrolling more than one crore Hindus during these 15 days,” he said.

He said the campaign aims to build a strong Hindu organisation. He also added that the VHP had set a target of enrolling at least eight lakh Hindus in Andhra Pradesh. “The objective is to build a strong Hindu organisation capable of addressing the challenges facing India, responding to the difficulties faced by Hindu society and meeting its various social needs. In Andhra Pradesh, our target is to bring at least eight lakh Hindus into the VHP’s Hit Chintak campaign,” he said.

Combating Drug Trafficking

Raising concerns over drug trafficking, Parande referred to the Golden Triangle and Golden Crescent as major sources of narcotics and drug production. “Today, India is facing a serious challenge, particularly concerning its younger generation.On one side, there is the Golden Triangle and on the other, the Golden Crescent. These regions are major sources of narcotics and drug production, and India is increasingly becoming a target for drug trafficking," he said. "The large-scale attempts to smuggle narcotics into India pose a serious threat to the country’s youth. There are several conspiracies aimed at destroying the younger generation through party drugs and synthetic drugs,” he added.

He also pointed to India’s extensive coastline and land borders, saying drug traffickers exploit difficult geographical terrain to smuggle narcotics into the country. “India has an extensive coastline of more than 7,000 kilometres and land borders stretching over 15,000 kilometres. These borders include deserts, snow-covered mountains, marshlands, forests and difficult coastal terrains. Drug traffickers exploit these challenging geographical conditions to smuggle narcotics into the country.”

Parande alleged that the VHP’s youth wings, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini, had been conducting awareness programmes against drug abuse. “To counter this threat, the VHP, through its two youth wings – Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini – has undertaken a major awareness campaign over the past seven to eight months. Together, these organisations have conducted more than 7,000 awareness meetings in colleges, schools and coaching centres,” he said.

He said police officers, Narcotics Department officials, saints and sportspersons had participated in the programmes to educate young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse. “Police officers, Narcotics Department officials, revered saints and prominent sportspersons have participated in these programmes to educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse. Through these initiatives, lakhs of young people have been made aware of how drugs can destroy their health, families, careers and financial well-being. Thousands of young people have taken a pledge to stay away from drugs and help those around them who may fall victim to addiction by encouraging them to undergo de-addiction treatment. This awareness initiative has also received appreciation from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The VHP’s youth wings, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini, will continue these awareness programmes across the country,” he said.

Upcoming 2027 Census Concerns

On the upcoming Census, Parande referred to the Census schedule scheduled between February 1 and February 28, 2027. “As everyone knows, the Census process has begun across India. In September 2026, the Census exercise was completed in the hilly states. In states where elections are scheduled, the process may take place during December. The main nationwide Census exercise is scheduled to take place between February 1 and February 28, 2027.”

He alleged that certain organisations and groups were trying to confuse sections of Hindu society and reduce the recorded Hindu population. “I would like to appeal to people to remain alert against attempts by certain anti-India and anti-Hindu forces to mislead society during the Census process. Some organisations and groups are allegedly attempting to confuse sections of Hindu society and influence people not to identify their religion as Hindu during the Census. We need to be cautious about such attempts. Certain groups, including what he described as urban Naxal and ideological Naxal organisations, as well as jihadist forces, are allegedly trying to reduce the percentage of the Hindu population in India," he alleged. "Therefore, I appeal to every member of Hindu society, irrespective of caste, community, sect or tradition, to remain vigilant and correctly record their religion during the Census. I am repeatedly appealing to members of Hindu society to ensure that their religion is recorded as Hindu in the Census. We must spread awareness about this among our family members, relatives, friends and colleagues at workplaces and businesses," he added.