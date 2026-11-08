Three people died and fourteen were injured in a tragic auto-rickshaw accident on the Outer Ring Road in Rangareddy, Telangana. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision that occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Three Killed in Rangareddy Road Accident

Three people were killed, and fourteen others sustained injuries in a major road accident involving an auto-rickshaw on the Outer Ring Road at Rangareddy's Himayat Sagar area in the early hours of Sunday. According to police officials, seventeen people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident. Following the incident, the passengers were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. Further details will be provided following the enquiry.

"Today at 12:45 am, an accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar, involving an auto-rickshaw and a truck. A total of 17 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Three people died and the remaining sustained injuries. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. We are currently investigating the cause of the accident and will provide more details after the enquiry," said Police official.

Previous Road Incidents in the District

Earlier, around 15 passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving a TGRTC bus and a truck near Batasingaram village, under Abdullapurmet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district, police said on October 19. According to the Abdullapurmet police, the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Khammam. Following the collision, the injured passengers were shifted to Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

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