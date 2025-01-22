VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

In its communication, the VHP highlighted the existing definition of Wakf, which refers to the permanent dedication of movable or immovable property for purposes recognized under Muslim law as pious, religious, or charitable. Such properties, once dedicated, are considered the property of Allah.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Wakf (Amendment) Act to introduce a single law governing the endowments of all religious properties in India, rather than limiting the legislation solely to Muslim properties.

Drawing parallels, the VHP said that similar practices exist among Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, who dedicate properties for religious or charitable purposes in line with their faiths. The organization underscored the need for a uniform legal framework in accordance with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which envisions a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens.

The VHP traced the origins of the Wakf Act, noting that it was introduced in 1954 as a private member's bill by Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi, with subsequent involvement from the government of the day. The organization pointed to historical debates in Parliament, where legislators like Raj Gopal Naidu questioned the rationale behind separate laws for Muslim endowments, advocating instead for a unified approach to govern religious and charitable endowments across all communities.

The VHP's communication, signed by its president Alok Kumar, argued that the existing Wakf Act is a remnant of colonial-era legislation that disproportionately favors one religious community. It called for expanding the scope of the Act to include all religious charities, ensuring uniformity and equality.

The VHP suggested that any exceptions or special provisions needed to respect specific traditions of individual religions could be incorporated within the broader framework of a unified law. The organization framed the current amendments to the Wakf Act as a "golden opportunity" to realize the vision of a comprehensive measure addressing endowments of all kinds, as envisioned by lawmakers in 1954.

