Verka has increased the retail prices of various milk pouches by Rs 1 to Rs 8, effective November 13, across Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi-NCR. Major variants like full cream and standard milk see significant price revisions.

Verka Increases Milk Prices Across Punjab and Delhi NCR Regions Today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Verka, the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, has increased the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several variants of its pouch milk by Rs 1 to Rs 8, effective from the morning of November 13, in Punjab and adjoining areas, including Delhi-NCR.

According to a circular issued by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited on Thursday, the price revision follows a meeting held through video conferencing to discuss the rates of other prominent dairy players in Punjab and adjoining areas. Under the revised rates, the price of 500 ml full cream milk has been increased from Rs 36 to Rs 38, while standard milk will now cost Rs 35 against the earlier Rs 33. The price of 500 ml toned milk has been raised from Rs 30 to Rs 31, double toned milk from Rs 27 to Rs 28, cow milk from Rs 31 to Rs 33 and skimmed milk from Rs 24 to Rs 25. For one-litre packs, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76, up from Rs 72, while standard milk has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 69. The price of toned milk has been revised from Rs 59 to Rs 61 and double toned milk from Rs 53 to Rs 55.

The prices of larger packs have also been revised. Full cream milk in the 1.5-litre pack will now cost Rs 112 against Rs 106, while standard milk will cost Rs 102 against Rs 96. The price of 1.5-litre cow milk has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 96. For two-litre packs, full cream milk will now cost Rs 150 against Rs 142, while standard milk has been increased from Rs 128 to Rs 136. However, there will be no change in the prices of 180 ml double toned milk and 350 ml toned milk. The federation has also decided to reduce the pack volume of 350 ml toned milk to 320 ml and 450 ml standard milk to 430 ml after the existing packaging film stock is exhausted.

A separate circular issued to distributors and retail chain outlets stated that there would be no change in the maximum retail prices of bulk milk variants. Distributor and retailer margins will also remain unchanged. The circular further specified additional overprinting charges for supplies to certain adjoining areas. For Shimla, Solan, Baddi, Parwanoo and Nalagarh, overprinting will be done at Rs 2 per litre and Rs 3 per 1.5-litre pouch. For Uttarakhand, Bilaspur, Nahan and Paonta Sahib routes, the charges will be Rs 4 per litre and Rs 5 per 1.5-litre pouch. The revised prices will apply to Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Kalka, Ropar and adjoining areas.