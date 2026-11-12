PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram mandated that all utility excavation work along the Pune Grand Tour route be completed by November 20 to ensure infrastructure readiness, warning of heavy penalties for any delays beyond this deadline.

PMC Sets November 20 Deadline for Utility Work on Cycling Tour Route

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed all agencies undertaking utility-related excavation work along the Pune Grand Tour cycling competition route to complete their work by November 20, warning that any excavation carried out after the deadline will attract a penalty of at least four times the prevailing charges. The directions were issued during a joint review meeting chaired by PMC Commissioner and District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Thursday to assess the progress of infrastructure and beautification works being undertaken across four packages in the city ahead of the international cycling event.

Expressing displeasure over delays in utility works despite excavation permissions being granted, the officials asked agencies, including MNGL, MSEDCL, Dinesh Engineering and Allied Digital, to complete all approved excavation work by November 20. The civic body has also decided not to grant fresh excavation permissions after October 31. Agencies found carrying out excavation beyond the stipulated deadline will face action under a proposed policy providing for charges at a minimum of four times the existing rates. The concerned agencies have also been directed to submit written undertakings specifying the quantum of work to be completed, the manpower to be deployed and the number of teams assigned to the task. The civic body will also explore getting roads and footpaths restored through its appointed contractors to ensure timely and quality reinstatement.

Reviewing the four infrastructure packages being executed along the cycling route, the Commissioner directed contractors to deploy additional teams and manpower to accelerate road asphalting, footpath construction, kerbstone installation and concrete repairs. The administration has set a target of achieving more than 36 per cent progress in most packages by the next review meeting, while a minimum of 30 per cent progress has been stipulated for packages at the final stage. The officials clarified that completion of road asphalting alone would not be considered completion of a stretch. Contractors will have to ensure that footpaths, kerbstones, road markings and all associated works are completed along with the roads. Contractors failing to meet the prescribed milestones will be issued show-cause notices, and penal action will be initiated as per tender conditions. The administration has also warned that contracts could be cancelled if satisfactory progress is not achieved by the next review meeting.

The Commissioner further directed officials to ensure continuous and pedestrian-friendly footpaths along the cycling route and remove unauthorised encroachments, hawkers and other obstructions through coordinated action by ward officers, zonal deputy commissioners and the encroachment department. The civic body has also planned urban beautification and placemaking initiatives along the route, including murals, sculptures, green belts, seating arrangements and improvements to roads, junctions, road islands, walls and public spaces. Private developers and sponsors will also be encouraged to undertake beautification of selected roads, junctions and public spaces at their own expense.