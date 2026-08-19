AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu provided a Rs 200 crore cheque to Veligonda project-displaced families, with the total compensation reaching Rs 518 crore. The government assured continued support and development of rehabilitation colonies for them.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over a Rs 200 crore compensation cheque to representatives of Veligonda project-displaced families at the Assembly premises on Wednesday.

"With this, the government has so far paid a total of Rs 518 crore in compensation to Veligonda project-affected families. After providing Rs 300 crore on June 27, the government on Wednesday released another Rs 200 crore in compensation to the families affected by submergence," according to the release.

CM Assures Continued Support

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government recognises the sacrifices made by farmers and displaced families for the construction of major irrigation projects. He assured that the remaining compensation amount would also be released soon.

The Chief Minister stated that the government had stood by the Veligonda displaced families and extended support to them. "The displaced families expressed happiness over the government's support and payment of compensation. They said they were grateful to the government for standing by them during their difficult time. Public representatives and leaders from the erstwhile Prakasam district participated in the programme," it added.

One-Time Settlement Details

It may be noted that under the One-Time Settlement (OTS), the government has already paid around Rs 318 crore in compensation to 2,557 families who constructed houses on their own, it added.

On Wednesday, CM Chandrababu Naidu handed over the cheque for another Rs 200 crore under OTS to 1,600 displaced families.

Rehabilitation and Infrastructure

"The government is also providing infrastructure facilities in seven rehabilitation colonies for the displaced families," it added.

"Infrastructure works have already been completed in six colonies, except Vemulakota. As a result, displaced families are gradually moving into the houses constructed for them in the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies," it added. (ANI)