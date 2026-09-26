ECI refutes reports of internal dissent, stating decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were unanimous. The schedule for multiple states was issued with full commission approval and upheld by the Supreme Court.

ECI Rejects Reports of Internal Dissent, Affirms Unanimous Decisions on SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission.

In a press note issued after a meeting of the Commission, the ECI said the SIR process was initiated across States and Union Territories with the approval of the Commission. "In the recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on 24.6.2025 for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The same has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 27.5.2026. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on 27.10.2025, and those for 19 States/ UTs was issued on 14.05.2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The final figure of the number of electors will be known only after final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III."

The Commission also clarified that the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the working of an officer on deputation to the ECI and not related to any policy matter of the poll body. "The letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to working of an officer on deputation to the ECI. The work redistribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners, and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn," ECI in its press note stated.

A report by the Indian Express this week had stated the decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge."

The Commission added that the final figure of electors will be known only after the final publication of electoral rolls in the remaining 12 States and Union Territories under Phase-III of the SIR exercise. The ECI said SIR has already been completed in 20 States and Union Territories, including Bihar and West Bengal.

Guidelines for Electors and Special Provisions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today also announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors who have received notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies, for collection of documents. "In exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online," the ECI said, adding that any adult family member can be authorised by an elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

The Commission also directed District Election Officers (DEOs) to set up adequate help desks and hold special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless persons.

The ECI said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR periods, forms applicable under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will continue to be used.

Committee to Review ECINet System

The Commission further said a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINet system to ensure compliance with electoral laws and rules.

State-Specific Updates on Electoral Roll Revision

The ECI also extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi till October 30, 2026, following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi. The period for disposal of notices and claims and objections has been extended till November 30, 2026.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended till October 12, 2026, while disposal of notices and claims and objections has been extended till November 10, 2026.

In Goa, ECI said the CEO Goa has directed concerned BLOs to conduct house-to-house visits to left-out voters to collect their forms. 81 voters out of 97 have already filled Form 6 for inclusion.

Continuous Updation for Voter Enrolment

The Commission said SIR has already been completed in 20 States and Union Territories, including Bihar and West Bengal. It added that persons whose names were left out during SIR or thereafter, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls under the continuous updation process.

The ECI said Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) have been directed to facilitate enrolment and launch special drives for inclusion of eligible voters. (ANI)