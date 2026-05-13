Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily condemned the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling it a 'matter of national safety'. He slammed the NTA, demanded an NIA probe, and called for the resignation of the HRD minister and other concerned authorities.

Moily Slams NEET Leak, Demands Accountability

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily has strongly condemned the alleged leakage of NEET-UG 2026 examination papers across the country, calling it a "matter of national safety" and demanding accountability from the Centre.

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In a press note issued on Monday, Moily said he was "shocked" to hear about the NEET paper leak. He noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exams, has "failed to ensure integrity and safety of the examination process."

"This is happening for the second time and has put the future of lakhs of students in jeopardy," Moily said.

Calls for NIA Probe

While acknowledging that the matter has been entrusted to the CBI for enquiry, the former Union Minister said the probe should be conducted by the NIA. "It is a matter of national safety, and people concerned with such leakages should be dealt with utmost seriousness," he stated.

Demands Resignations

Moily further said that punishing only NTA officials is not enough. "It is necessary for the HRD minister and authorities concerned to take responsibility and tender resignations immediately, as it is happening for the second time. We do not know if such leakages are happening at regular intervals," the press note read.

He urged the Government of India to order a thorough probe and ensure that those responsible for conducting the examination are "booked and dealt with thoroughly."

Background on the NEET Controversy

The NEET UG 2026 exam has been embroiled in controversy following reports of paper leaks in multiple states, prompting demands for a re-exam and CBI investigation.

The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The government has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), meanwhile, stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. (ANI)