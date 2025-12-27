Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonch organised a blood donation camp on Veer Bal Diwas to honour the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the four Sahibzadas. Party workers donated blood to pay tribute and help the needy.

BJYM Poonch Commemorates Veer Bal Diwas

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonch on Friday organised a blood donation camp on Veer Bal Diwas in remembrance of the four Sahibzadas, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonch organised a blood donation camp in the district hospital to mark the occassion and help the needy. Workers donated blood, paying tribute. Speaking with ANI, the S Gurdeep Singh Khalsa, Poonch BJP President said, "I thank PM Modi for observing the Veer Bal Diwas annually to remember the brave Sahibzades...On this occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonch organised a blood donation camp..."

Several other party members present at the camp expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister. They highlighted the Sahibzadas' sacrifice and the importance of Veer Bal Diwas, which honours their martyrdom. They reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to carry the legacy of our country and those who made sacrifices for it. Enthusiastic participation was observed at the camp, with people donating blood to help those in need, making the event a success.

The Supreme Sacrifice of the Sahibzadas

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were hanged alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur.

PM Modi Addresses Nation on Veer Bal Diwas

To mark the occasion, the Government of India organised participatory programmes across the country to inform and educate citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at Bharat Mandapam and said that the courage and ideals of Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh, and the four Sahibzadas continue to inspire every Indian.

In his speech, PM Modi said India has resolved to break free from the colonial mindset once and for all, and that as the country frees itself from this mindset, its linguistic diversity is emerging as a source of strength. He said Gen Z and Gen Alpha will lead India to the goal of a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi also paid tribute to the Sahibzadas, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

"Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

President Murmu Honours Young Heroes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Archana Sivaramakrishnan accepted the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya, recounting how the 8-year-old had bravely tried to save a 6-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, losing her life in the process.

Origin of Veer Bal Diwas

On the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations. (ANI)