VD Satheesan has been named the new Kerala Congress Legislative Party leader. AICC observers confirmed the decision followed wide consultations and will visit Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan thanked Rahul Gandhi and called for a collective effort.

Satheesan Promises 'Collective Effort' On Thursday, the selection of VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader of Keralam Congress has sent a wave of jubilation across the state as years of on-ground hard work finally paved the way for the Congress leader to be elevated to the state's top post.Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said that he would take into confidence senior Congress leaders and candidates for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, and called for "collective effort" in governance.Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after Congress announced VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, he thanked Rahul Gandhi and the UDF workers.Satheesan said, "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it.""My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that," Satheesan added.Hailing the party, the CM-designate said, "Congress is no ordinary party; there is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong."He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state. He said, "We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken; the ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide." Vision for a 'New Kerala' Looking forward to the UDF governance in Keralam, Satheesan flagged the fiscal situation of the state."There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me," he said.Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph said that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will hold a meeting with election observers at 4 pm today.Joseph told reporters, "We welcome the decision taken by AICC. We congratulate the new CM, VD Satheesan. CLP meeting after Observers arrive at 4 pm approximately." Who is VD Satheesan? Satheesan won the 2026 Kerala Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. He also served as the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan is a lawyer by profession. He began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following the announcement of VD Satheesan as the Keralam Congress Legislative Party leader, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Observer Ajay Maken on Thursday said that the decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders "Only after talking to everyone and holding extensive discussions, the decision was taken," Maken told reporters. He added that he, along with senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Deepa Das Munshi, would travel to Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon. "I, Mukul ji and Deepa Das Munshi ji will go to Trivandrum today afternoon," he said.Additionally, Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi, while talking to the reporters, said, "I am going to Keralam. Ajay ji and Mukul ji will also be travelling there. We will meet all the MLAs to finalise a lot of formalities. We all stand with the decision made by the party high command. Everyone will stand together with the party."On Thursday, the selection of VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader of Keralam Congress has sent a wave of jubilation across the state as years of on-ground hard work finally paved the way for the Congress leader to be elevated to the state's top post.Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said that he would take into confidence senior Congress leaders and candidates for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, and called for "collective effort" in governance.Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after Congress announced VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, he thanked Rahul Gandhi and the UDF workers.Satheesan said, "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it.""My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that," Satheesan added.Hailing the party, the CM-designate said, "Congress is no ordinary party; there is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong."He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state. He said, "We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken; the ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide."Looking forward to the UDF governance in Keralam, Satheesan flagged the fiscal situation of the state."There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me," he said.Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph said that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will hold a meeting with election observers at 4 pm today.Joseph told reporters, "We welcome the decision taken by AICC. We congratulate the new CM, VD Satheesan. CLP meeting after Observers arrive at 4 pm approximately."Satheesan won the 2026 Kerala Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. He also served as the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan is a lawyer by profession. He began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source