VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has urged statewide protests in Tamil Nadu against the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that it could lead to a presidential governance model and undermine democratic structures ahead of the upcoming session.

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday called for a protest across Tamil Nadu over the delimitation bill ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session, declaring that the proposed bill should not be implemented under any circumstances. Speaking to reporters on the upcoming Parliament session, Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP plans to introduce a bill during the four-day session and is reportedly seeking support from several political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The VCK chief claimed this move could pave the way for 'One Nation, One Election' which would eventually lead to a presidential form of governance. He further alleged an RSS conspiracy, declaring that the bill's success would fulfil the organisation's long-standing political ambitions. Stressing that delimitation would affect more than just Tamil Nadu, he said the issue must be seen from a national perspective rather than as a state-specific problem. Pointing to a hidden electoral motive behind the proposal, the VCK chief said political analysts view the bill as a way for the BJP to stay in power by winning mainly in northern states. Expressing confidence that the DMK would once again take the lead to defeat the proposed bill, he emphasised that the bill would be defeated in the parliament if Congress, other INDIA alliance partners, and parties like the DMK remain firmly united against the proposed bill. He argued that, given the DMK's long tradition of social justice and democratic politics, he said he believed the party would not make such a historical mistake and urged it to repeat the firm stand that helped defeat the bill earlier. Asked if he had spoken with DMK leaders on the issue, he said he had made a general appeal and did not know the party's official stance. While the BJP claimed the increase in constituencies was for administrative convenience, he said the opposition saw through the political intent behind it. Thirumavalavan's remarks came after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. (ANI)