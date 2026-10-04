Cockroach Janata Party leader Saurav Das led a massive protest outside New Delhi's Parliament Street police station on Sunday. He is demanding an immediate FIR against Delhi Police over the alleged molestation of a woman journalist.

Protesters gathered in large numbers outside New Delhi's Parliament Street police station on Sunday. A woman journalist has alleged that Delhi Police personnel molested and sexually harassed her during a recent protest. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das is now leading the charge and demanding an immediate FIR in this case.

Saurav Das stood outside the police station with CJP legal team head Ratna Singh, the complainant, and her lawyers. He questioned why the police were refusing to meet them. Saurav stated that they were just sitting there and waiting for an answer.

Saurav Das slams Delhi Police

Saurav addressed the protesters and said, "The complainant is right here. Her lawyer and all of us are also here. Why are they not talking to us? We have given them two to three minutes. Otherwise, we will just walk straight inside."

Saurav explained that he and Ratna Singh came to the Parliament Street police station to support the victim. He accused the Delhi Police of zero cooperation with the woman.

He said, "I came here today with Ratna Singh on behalf of the Cockroach Janata Party to stand by the victim. You all know that the youth of this country are protesting here. The whole country is watching how brutally the Delhi Police is detaining and beating them. Delhi Police should feel ashamed of their own behaviour. They are acting exactly like this, especially after that brutality on July 20."

Woman journalist demands FIR against Delhi Police

Saurav further added, "The victim is just demanding one simple FIR. The Supreme Court has very clear rules about this. The police have a primary duty to file an FIR when a woman or anyone reports a serious crime. But you can clearly see that the Delhi Police at the Parliament Street police station is not cooperating with the victim at all."

He alleged that the police are trying to shield and protect ACP Vivek Bhagat. Saurav said, "The victim has brought forward very serious charges like molestation and sexual harassment. And they are busy hiding their own ACP Vivek Bhagat. They should file at least one FIR, but the Delhi Police does not even want to do that."

Saurav also mentioned, "Because of this, the victim has decided to join the protest march starting from India Gate. She will walk in that march to demand justice, responding to the call of the leaders. The Cockroach Janata Party fully supports this cause. We will never accept such brutality against the youth of our country. The authorities must take strict action against these monster cops hiding behind their uniforms. We want them to take this step very quickly. We will raise this demand, and the organizations holding the march will also raise it. We stand firmly with the victim."

CJP legal team head Ratna Singh speaks out

CJP legal team head Ratna Singh stated that the woman journalist has accused a police officer of molestation and physical assault. Ratna alleged that they gave the police enough time to check the CCTV footage, but the cops still did not file the FIR.

Ratna said, "The victim has complained that the police officer molested and assaulted her. We stayed at the police station till 1:30 AM last night. Even then, they just gave us a timeline. They asked for time, and we gave them time till 12 PM today to check the CCTV footage and file the FIR. That deadline has crossed. It is 3:30 PM right now. They have not filed any FIR yet. There is no officer inside, and nobody is even listening to us."

She further added, "Since nobody is listening to us, we have decided that we will take out a march and press for our demands."

CPI(M) joins the protest

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also joined this protest. She alleged that the police are shielding the accused officer. Brinda Karat said, "Look, the march is about to start from India Gate. The real issue is that this police station seems to have only one job today—saving a sexual harasser. They are shielding a sexual offender. We fought for years and made laws to make it mandatory for the police to file an FIR based on a woman's complaint. And in this case, they are completely destroying that entire legal framework."

She further said, "They are trying to shield the ACP. I am appealing to all the women in Delhi, they are tearing apart our long struggle and burying all our efforts."

Brinda also questioned the police for allegedly asking for video proof before filing the FIR. She said, "Why will the police not file an FIR when a girl files a complaint? What are the police saying now? 'Show us the video.' Will the girl now walk around with a camera to prove, 'Look, he touched my chest'?"

Brinda added, "Shameless police! Why did we make laws in this country? What was our fight all about? They are telling this girl, 'Show us the video! Did the ACP touch your chest? Show the video!' These scoundrels should be ashamed! And Amit Shah, you should also be ashamed! You people are making up new rules just to harass a girl! This is an insult to the entire journalist community!"

She stated, "This is an insult to all women. And what is the court doing? Can the court not see what is happening on its own? We are sitting here and they are making excuses. We are asking to meet a senior officer, and they are giving excuses that nobody is here today, everyone has gone out on duty. Yet, nobody is here to do a specific job like filing an FIR. That is exactly why the victim is forced to march today."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stated that they have transferred the sexual harassment complaints of three women journalists against police officers during the October 3 protest to the Crime Branch for a 'fair and impartial probe'.

Delhi Police issues statement

The Delhi Police wrote in a post on their X handle, "Three women journalists have raised allegations of sexual harassment against police officers while they were managing the law and order situation during a protest in the New Delhi area on 03-10-26. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial investigation."

DCP Neha Yadav spoke to ANI about the sexual harassment allegations made by the three women against police personnel at Jantar Mantar. She stated that the police have filed the complaints, conducted the medical examinations, and transferred the matter to the Crime Branch.

Neha Yadav said, "AISA and other groups held a protest against the SIR on October 3, even though Section 163 of the BNSS was active in the area. The police reminded the protesters about Section 163 of the BNSS and asked them to clear the area. The police detained them when they refused to agree. Around 6 PM, three women identified themselves as journalists and complained that Delhi Police officers and personnel misbehaved with them during the detention. The police have filed their complaints, completed the medical examinations, and sent the matter to the Crime Branch. We request anyone who has any footage of this incident to share it with the Crime Branch."